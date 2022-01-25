Nexus Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $21.24 million and $698,103.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,582,645 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

