NFT Alley (ALLEY) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $33,651.43 and $19,984.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

