NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.21. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,217,312 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

