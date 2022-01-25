Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Sells $457,650.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 115,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.