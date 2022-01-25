Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCBS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,272,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

