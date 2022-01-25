Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $311,328.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.