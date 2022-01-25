NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,767,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of NIKE worth $263,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

