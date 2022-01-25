NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.31.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.