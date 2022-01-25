NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NiSource stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $53,597,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,902,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,532,000 after acquiring an additional 456,238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

