Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI) shares were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Noble Vici Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the provision of tools to live and interact in the modern mobile world through ecosystem of IoT, big data, blockchain and e-commerce products and services. It integrates blockchain technology with e-commerce platform to connect consumers and merchants in a global marketplace through blockchain transactions.

