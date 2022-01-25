Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.35. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

