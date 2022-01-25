Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 82916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSR shares. reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$504.15 million and a P/E ratio of 37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.87.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.