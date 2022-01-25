Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NYSE NMR opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
