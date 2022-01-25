Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

