Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 894,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.