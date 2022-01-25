Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 894,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.45.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
