Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $897,911.90

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $897,911.90 and approximately $5,634.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00027656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,163 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

