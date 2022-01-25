Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nordson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.78 and its 200 day moving average is $244.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

