Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $271.59. 34,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

