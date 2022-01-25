Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Norfolk Southern worth $917,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,157.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 20,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 225.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $276.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

