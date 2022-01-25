NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.24

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.24 ($35.50) and last traded at €32.28 ($36.68), with a volume of 94820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €33.16 ($37.68).

Several research analysts have commented on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

