North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $429.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

