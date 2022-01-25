North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.