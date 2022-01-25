North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.44.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.87. 37,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$11.48 and a one year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

