North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.87

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $11.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 79,970 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.19.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,834.28% and a net margin of 86.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

