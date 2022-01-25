Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 5,061,393 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $161.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

