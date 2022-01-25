Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NTRS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 870,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

