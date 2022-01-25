Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Northrop Grumman worth $915,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $403.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.89 and a 200-day moving average of $370.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.