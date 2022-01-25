Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Northwest Natural worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 211.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 232.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

