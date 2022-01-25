NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 354,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

