Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.19

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.19 and traded as high as $116.83. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $116.83, with a volume of 318,512 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 406.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,637,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.