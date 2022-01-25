Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 47.7% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,152,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,225 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,445. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

