Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $83.58. 56,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,810,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $1,516,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,391 shares of company stock valued at $14,408,376 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

