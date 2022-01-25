NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Up 7.1%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 26,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 10,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

