NuCypher (NU) Tops One Day Volume of $38.37 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NuCypher has a market cap of $309.43 million and $38.37 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006506 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

