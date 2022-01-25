NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Down 6%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $54.04. 14,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 617,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

