Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,876,392 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
