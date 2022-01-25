Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,876,392 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

