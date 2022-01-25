Nuvei Corporation to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nuvei in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NVEI stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $964,000.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

