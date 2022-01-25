Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.54 million.

