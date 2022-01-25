Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.84% from the company’s previous close.

NVEI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NVEI opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $20,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

