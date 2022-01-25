NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

NVA stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.11. The company had a trading volume of 572,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,917. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

