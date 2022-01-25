NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 8.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.15. 1,326,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,533,223. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.