NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Tikehau Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Tikehau Investment Management lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 9.2% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tikehau Investment Management owned about 0.28% of NVR worth $46,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded down $109.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,177.70. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,578.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,225.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

