NXM Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.32 or 0.00223329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $544.14 million and approximately $47.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,892,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,610,346 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

