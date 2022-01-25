Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $13,467.81

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $13,467.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,522.01 or 1.00361972 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008428 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,907,630 coins and its circulating supply is 36,023,002 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

