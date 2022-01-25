O-I Glass (OI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OI opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

