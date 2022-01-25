Oasis Network Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $306.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

