Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Stock Price Up 6%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

