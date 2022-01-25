Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 163,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 103,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on shares of Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oblong by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. 26.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

