Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has been given a C$9.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:OBE traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.20. The company had a trading volume of 544,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$662.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.53.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

