Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

