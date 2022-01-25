Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

